Back in February, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project, a 14-track body of work that included features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

Over the weekend, the duo returned to share their latest track, “BNB.” Co-produced by Keyz, Kofo, and Jonas, the single serves as their second official release from 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2. The accompanying music video is directed by Keoni Mars and sees Bellinger admiring his love interest as she spends a day training others in the gym. On the song, the “Obsession” singer praises his lady for all the hard work she has put in:

“Pull up with the good vibes on, you got that Fenty on/ Hit you like three in the morn’, you reply like, ‘What’s up?’ (What’s up?)/ Uh, choosy, I know, TTG, trained to go, you know, I do the most, oh/ I could tell you been doin’ your squats, all natural, no shots, baby, give me everything you got/ I’m just tryna hit your spot, so good, had to spin the block/ Last n***a had the ball dropped, but girl, you know I’m everything he not”

Last year, Bellinger shared his New Light album, a well-received offering that boasted appearances from Kierra Sheard, Teedra Moses, Brandy, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and Sevyn Streeter. That project went on to earn him a Grammy nomination later that year in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Also in 2021, he made his debuts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new “BNB” music video down below.