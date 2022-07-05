It’s been almost a year since Dom Kennedy released the third installment of his critically acclaimed From the Westside with Love series, which contained 15 songs and assists from Quentin Miller, Bryan Roberts, TeeFLii, Frank.S, Kay Franklin, and My Guy Mars. Since then, the Leimert Park star could be heard on songs like Casey Veggies’ “Royalty,” Eric Bellinger’s “Truly Yours (Remix),” Saviii 3rd’s “Don’t Fall in Love,” and Jayson Cash’s “Living Proof.” He also reconnected with his Half-a-Mil brethren Hit-Boy for “Corsa” back in June.

Last week, Dom Kennedy returned with a new single titled “Hey Lady,” a love story of sorts alongside fellow Cali native Kalan.FrFr that’s full of lyrics about the rapper’s special someone:

“Fresh out the shower, smell like cocoa butter, girl don’t be shy, let’s get to know each other, bounce out with me, I got them car keys, Super Sport in the lot, it’s almost time to leave, she be in her feelings, heart on her sleeve, got on a tight dress, you look the part to me, baby talk to me, let’s get more than close, I’m thinking duet, I love the way your skin glow…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Dom Kennedy filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department following an apparent arrest over gun possession:

“The City’s and the Board’s and LAPD’s unconstitutional ‘no-issue’ CCW policies (concealed weapons permit) and other unconstitutional gun control laws, which were officially adopted and promulgated by the City’s policymakers, caused [Dom Kennedy] and the other members of the Arrest Class and the Nonresident Class to be arrested and detained merely for the permissible Second Amendment conduct of carrying a handgun for general self-defense outside the home or place of business.”

Press play on the visualizer for Dom Kennedy and Kalan.FrFr‘s “Say Lady,” which matches the song’s energy with CGI shots of a yacht cruising through an exotic landscape.