By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2022

Gun violence has become a hot topic in the headlines due to a string of recent deadly mass shootings. During an episode of “The View” that aired yesterday (June 8), one of the hosts, Joy Behar, had an interesting outlook on the problem.

As Behar spoke with guest host Lindsey Granger about the current state of America, Granger referenced a Black man in Connecticut who reportedly built an AR-15 assault rifle because state laws did not allow him to purchase one.

Behar responded, “Here’s the thing: once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”

Her comment made Granger pause her argument before they began to talk over each other. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected and urged viewers to “get out and vote.”

As blunt as Behar’s comments might have been, it seems members of the Black community saw her point. Fans used social media to discuss the topic.

“Joy Behar is right and y’all know she is. If we, Black people, start walking around in public and open carry with AR-15’s no matter where we live, it would change. Imagine 10 Black men [and] women shopping in Target, etc, carrying an AR-15. It’s our constitutional right, too,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “SOMEBODY had to say it! If every Black man in the USA bought an assault rifle this week, a gun reform bill would be on Biden’s desk to sign by Monday.”

Some in the white community appeared to disagree.

“Joy Behar is racist,” journalist and commentator Tim Pool said. iHeart Radio host Buck Sexton added, “Joy Behar is impressively stupid, it seems almost metaphysical to be so dumb, but here we are.”

Take a look at a clip of yesterday’s episode and decide for yourself if she has a point.

Trending
MetaMoney

What is the purpose of smart contracts? | 'MetaMoney'

On a brand new episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz breaks down smart contract technology, why ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
Interest

Meet Nedra Ward, the passionate Chicago native creating change through dance and fitness

For Nedra Ward — dancer, community leader, and teacher — dancing is not only her ...
By Jess Sims
  /  06.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black women college graduates and how Gyrl Wonder is helping them tackle the hard job market

Social impact, career and alignment are at the core of Gyrl Wonder’s offerings for young ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.03.2022
View More