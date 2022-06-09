Gun violence has become a hot topic in the headlines due to a string of recent deadly mass shootings. During an episode of “The View” that aired yesterday (June 8), one of the hosts, Joy Behar, had an interesting outlook on the problem.

As Behar spoke with guest host Lindsey Granger about the current state of America, Granger referenced a Black man in Connecticut who reportedly built an AR-15 assault rifle because state laws did not allow him to purchase one.

Behar responded, “Here’s the thing: once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me.”

Her comment made Granger pause her argument before they began to talk over each other. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected and urged viewers to “get out and vote.”

As blunt as Behar’s comments might have been, it seems members of the Black community saw her point. Fans used social media to discuss the topic.

“Joy Behar is right and y’all know she is. If we, Black people, start walking around in public and open carry with AR-15’s no matter where we live, it would change. Imagine 10 Black men [and] women shopping in Target, etc, carrying an AR-15. It’s our constitutional right, too,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “SOMEBODY had to say it! If every Black man in the USA bought an assault rifle this week, a gun reform bill would be on Biden’s desk to sign by Monday.”

Some in the white community appeared to disagree.

“Joy Behar is racist,” journalist and commentator Tim Pool said. iHeart Radio host Buck Sexton added, “Joy Behar is impressively stupid, it seems almost metaphysical to be so dumb, but here we are.”

Take a look at a clip of yesterday’s episode and decide for yourself if she has a point.

