By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Today (June 24), Kalan.FrFr recruits Blxst for his latest single, “No Stoppin.” Produced by The Stereotypes and Roark Bailey, the new song sees the fellow Los Angeles natives show off their musical chemistry through matching chill flows and relatable subject matter about their paths:

I get in my feelings, I don’t need nobody, hit me, you know everybody needs somebody, ayy/ Slide on me when you wanna see somebody, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/ I give you what you want ’cause you special, I give you what you need ’cause you special

If you need it all, I run through walls if you call me, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/ Sometimes you be in the mood and don’t know who to run to/ Let me be the one and be the only one

Prior to this, Kalan.FrFr released his single “Popstar” a few weeks ago and shortly afterwards returned with the official accompanying visual. His last body of work was TwoFr 2 (Extended), which serves as the deluxe version of TwoFr 2. That edition included guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, and 1TakeJay while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Kalan.FrFr delved into what fans can expect from his next body of work:

“It’s literally a vibe. When you think vibe, you think of me. Everything you need will be packed in. It’s like a treasure chest — everything you need will be right there. 100% me. It’s all about receiving different energies. You’re about to get every feeling and emotion. You’re gonna be happy with me, cry with me and so much more — all the things we go through as humans, and you’ll embrace it.”

Be sure to check out Kalan.FrFr’s brand new single “No Stoppin” featuring Blxst down below.

Russ drops off new "Yes Sir" track

By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Brent Faiyaz shares the true "Price of Fame" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022
Russ drops off new “Yes Sir” track

By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Brent Faiyaz shares the true "Price of Fame" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022
