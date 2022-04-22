Back in November, Eric Bellinger celebrated his 2022 Grammy Nomination by releasing an acoustic version of the fan-favorite singles from his album, New Light. The freshly released acoustic edition of his now GRAMMY-nominated album includes four of the fan-favorite singles, “What About Us,” “Tired Of Waiting,” “Go Get It,” and “Euphoric.” Recently, he returned once again with another revamped offering from New Light by tapping in with Riley for the official remix of “Only Fan” and shortly after followed that up with a remix of “Go Get It” featuring Tone Stith.

Today (April 22), the singer-songwriter followed his theme of remixes by releasing another one, this time for “Go Get It.” The stand-out track already originally featured some strong assists from The Game and Dom Kennedy, and now adds on an additional verse from R&B favorite Phabo:

I took the bitch to Wi Jammin’ on our first date, staring at me, know you want it in the worst way/ Still tryna think ’bout how we got here in the first place, I’m true to you, so won’t you put it in reverse, babe I used to trap with your older brother (Ooh)/ Kinda weird because I know he trust me more than others (Ooh)

Told me he was cool with it since I’m so solid (Ooh) but we been fuckin’ for some years, and he has no knowledge/ Thick dark skinned baby workin’ at The Fox (Workin’ at The Fox) I know n***as do the most because you got a lot and you can always keep it real, no, you ain’t gotta lie/ See we was chillin’ ’til you told me how you feel

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new remix of “Truly Yours” featuring Dom Kennedy, The Game, and now a new verse from Phabo.