Back in February, Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka teamed up for their joint 1-800-Hit-Eazy project. The 14-track body of work included singles like “Hit Eazy” and “Only You” and just two features from Chrishan and Rahky. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for plenty of tracks like “Star Projectors,” “Hypebeast,” “Only You,” and “Serious.”

Last week, the duo reunited to present “Obsession,” which is the first single from the forthcoming sequel to 1-800-Hit-Eazy. Yesterday (Oct. 26), they circled back to treat fans with the official music video. Directed by Keoni Mars, the cinematic new clip sees Bellinger navigate a love story that eventually starts to go overboard. The Hitmaka-produced beat serves as a perfect instrumental for the song’s lyrics about being fixated on a certain someone:

“It’s an obsession (Obsession), just a reflection of things we both know (Know)/ I can’t let you go, it seems like, all of the seconds feel like minutes (Like minutes)/ All of the hours feel like days, don’t be too long (Long), and don’t take it wrong, it’s an obsession/ You ain’t nothin’ like I thought you was (Was), you my left and right, you my all above (Above)/ You got character (Woah), nothin’ compares to you (Yeah), know you’ve been all that I needed (Needed)”

Last year, Bellinger shared his New Light album, a well-received body of work that boasted appearances from Kierra Sheard, Teedra Moses, Brandy, Dom Kennedy, The Game, and Sevyn Streeter. That project went on to earn him a Grammy nomination later that year in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. Also in 2021, he made his debuts on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new “Obsession” music video down below.