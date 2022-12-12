Last month, Chris Brown got us all in the holiday spirit with the new singles “No Time Like Christmas” and “It’s Giving Christmas,” two soulful offerings that saw production assists from Wallis Lane, The Breed, Hitmaka, Chrishan, and CS Keys. On Friday (Dec. 9), the Virginia star blessed the masses with visuals for both. Keeping things simple, both clips show Brown performing with his band in a room with starry effects, matching the Yuletide vibes from both songs.

Back in June, Brown liberated his 10th studio LP, Breezy, which contained 24 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Wizkid, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, and more. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A month after its initial drop, a deluxe version of Breezy surfaced with nine additional cuts and collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido. Outside of his own work, Brown can be heard on recent standouts like Joey BADA$$’ “Welcome Back,” Fireboy DML’s “Diana,” The Game’s “Universal Love,” Tank’s “See Through Love,” and Metro Boomin’s “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).”

Press play on the videos for “No Time Like Christmas” and “It’s Giving Christmas.” In related news, Brown has announced 2023 dates for the European leg of his “Under The Influence Tour.” You can also take a look at that schedule below.

“Under The Influence Tour” dates:

Feb. 12: Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Feb. 14: London, UK — The O2

Feb. 15: London, UK — The O2

Feb. 19: Birmingham, UK — Resorts World Arena

Feb. 20: Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro

Feb. 21: Manchester, UK — AO Arena

Feb. 24: Paris, France — Accor Arena

Feb. 26: Zürich, Switzerland — Hallenstadion

Feb. 28: Oberhausen, Germany — Rudolf-Weber Arena

Mar. 1: Berlin, Germany — Mercedes-Benz Arena

Mar. 3: Brussels, Belgium — Palais 12

Mar. 4: Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

Mar. 6: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome