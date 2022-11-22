Kelly Rowland said what she said!

After receiving backlash amid her decision to stand up for Chris Brown when the crowd booed his American Music Awards (AMAs) win on Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland is doubling down on her support for the R&B singer. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” she said during a brief interview with TMZ on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rowland quickly responded to the audience’s negative reaction after Brown landed the win for Favorite Male R&B Artist during the AMAs. At one point, she even told the crowd: “Excuse me… chill out.” “I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music,” the “Motivation” singer continued. “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Now, that the internet has chimed in, Rowland is still standing 10 toes down on her original stance. “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking,” she continued. “We all come up short in some sort of way, and grace is real, and we are humans and everybody deserves grace, period.”

The incident comes on the heels of reports that the production team for the awards show canceled a scheduled Michael Jackson tribute that was to be led by Brown. “[You] serious?” wrote the “Call Me Every Day” crooner in an Instagram caption accompanied by a clip of rehearsal footage. “Would’ve been the [AMAs] performance, but they canceled me for reasons unknown.”

