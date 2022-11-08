Amber Rose knows a thing or two about having her character questioned. Prior to her explosive conversation alongside Jason Lee, Ray J, and NeNe Leakes during the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T, she opened up about how being on the opposite end of cancel culture inspired her to have more grace for not only herself, but others when they make mistakes.

“I feel like I’ve always been that person because I’m not perfect, and I’ve made mistakes, and I’ve learned from those mistakes,” Rose told REVOLT. “I think, if you’re just open-minded to having a conversation, and you know, let’s say somebody is just like, ‘What you said was wrong, and this is why I think you can redeem yourself,’ I think everyone could [bounce back] from cancel culture.”

Furthermore, she expressed excitement for attending her first Summit and honed in on how the culture has always lived in the future in response to this year’s theme: The Future Is Now. “Everyone is so nice,” Rose added. “It’s been a really good vibe. I think there’s a lot of really cool people that push the envelope, and have conversations and have different looks, or inspire looks and waves and movements. That’s what we’re here for. I think we always kind of push the envelope constantly.”

For the personality, it’s all about being able to grow as a person, not focusing on canceling others who make mistakes. “I’ve said things that I didn’t necessarily mean, years ago. And I changed my mind or somebody sat down with me and told me that what I said was wrong,” she explained. “And I feel like we should give people an opportunity to make mistakes. As long as they’re open-minded to learn from their mistakes… I think that’s very important.”

On the other end, Rose does believe that some things are just unforgivable. “I also think there are things that people really can’t come back from,” she concluded.