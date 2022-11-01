When Pretty Vee wasn’t serving as the hostess with the mostest during the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T, she was soaking everything in from the star-studded event.

When REVOLT caught up with the media personality backstage at the Summit, she said the best word to describe it was “Blackness.” “The community has been making noise behind this whole event and I’m so happy to be a part of it again,” said Pretty Vee. “It’s my first time hosting the REVOLT Summit and I’m so excited to be here. Me and Fly Guy DC’s energy is just so amazing… how we’re bouncing off of one another, so I’m just excited to be here, and I just can’t wait to see what God has for me next year with the REVOLT Summit.”

For Pretty Vee, whose rise to fame began through sharing hilarious clips on social media, her faith is the driving force behind all of her success. When asked what keeps her grounded throughout it all, she said one thing: “The B-I-B-L-E.” “That’s the book for me, honey. It’s the Bible, baby. So, at the end of the day, God keeps me going, he keeps me grounded,” she continued. “My mom keeps me grounded and just me coming from nothing to something, just to know what I was back then [and] looking at my story now. I gotta keep going. There’s no turning back.”

When looking ahead to the future, the entertainer is on a mission to manifest longevity. “That’s what I want to manifest… longevity. We look at actors and actresses like Jim Carrey [and] Angela Bassett. They have a name, they have it stamped in Hollywood. Pretty Vee will have her name stamped. Stamped in Hollywood, OK? That’s called longevity for me, so that’s what I live by always,” she explained. “Remember delayed is never denied. Whoever’s [reading] this, keep going and put God first.”