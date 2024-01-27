Teyana Taylor fires off on TMZ for leaking and twisting details about her divorce
“If you’re going to keep leaking my documents, show it all [and] come correct,” tweeted Taylor after the outlet published an article claiming she and her kids were left without utilities at their home.
Teyana Taylor has broken the silence on her pending divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert for a second time to call out TMZ for “misleading headlines” and egregiously encroaching upon her and her family’s privacy.
Late Friday (Jan. 26) evening, the entertainer tweeted and deleted that private details about the petition were again being leaked and twisted into clickbait. Her message was in direct response to an article published by the outlet titled “Iman’s leaving me, kids in the cold! Says he cut house utilities,” which was posted earlier in the day.
Taylor wrote, “If you’re going to keep leaking my documents, show it all [and] come correct! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10s on 2s! I’ve been very graceful, cordial and protective of all parties involved in this whole process. Sadly, that energy has not been reciprocated at all!” Aside from the two instances where she addressed the personal matter online, the “Rose in Harlem” singer has not spoken publicly about it elsewhere — a point she reiterated in her post.
She further called out TMZ for splicing together information from her initial filing, which hid her and Shumpert’s identities through the use of initials, for their salacious headlines. She also made it known that “me and my kids are never going to be sitting ducks” and that her utilities were in fact on at their residence.
As previously reported by REVOLT in September, she confirmed the separation amid rumors of infidelity. “We’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing this part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved,” she tweeted on Nov. 24.
Taylor previously said that it was heartbreaking to see her divorce turned into social media fodder despite her efforts to keep issues out of public view. Personal matters aside, the A Thousand and One star is gaining recognition for her portrayal of Inez De la Paz in the critically acclaimed film. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture ahead of the 55th NAACP Image Awards and received the Breakthrough Performance Award at The National Board of Review Awards Gala earlier this month.
This week, it was also confirmed that Taylor will be taking on the role of legendary singer Dionne Warwick in a forthcoming biopic funded by Elliott Entertainment. Thus far, additional details about the cast have not been revealed.
