Photo: Slaven Vkasic / Contributor
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor is getting more candid about how she was able to portray an Oscar-worthy role in A Thousand and One.

Earlier today (April 19), “The Shop” on Uninterrupted revealed that Taylor and other celebrities would appear on an all-new episode on Thursday (April 20). In a teaser clip, one of the talk show hosts, Maverick Carter, asked Taylor how she was able to convey pain and prepare for the role of Inez.

The Harlem-born actress replied, “I mean, I just went back to what I was literally dealing with at that moment. I was six months postpartum, so I was dealing with postpartum depression.” Taylor welcomed her second child, Rue Rose Shumpert, with her husband, Iman Shumpert, in 2020. The pair also share 7-year-old Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr.

During the discussion, the 32-year-old artist said experiencing postpartum and returning to her birthplace were all put into Inez. She also disclosed the difficulty of turning her character off when needed. “The hardest part was going home and flipping a switch and just being [a] super mom… Because I had an outlet,” she continued. When asked if it was therapeutic, Taylor replied, “Yeah, in a way.”

By channeling her real-life experiences during filming, the R&B star was able to morph into a role that has already generated buzz for a 2024 Academy Awards nomination. Before premiering in theaters, A Thousand and One was released at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The story, which follows the lives of Inez and her son in Harlem, New York, took home the Grand Jury Prize.

But, Taylor’s 2023 acting journey is just getting started. On April 1, she confirmed a biopic project starring her as Dionne Warwick was in the works. An upcoming release date for the film has not been announced.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
R&B
Teyana Taylor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Seth Meyers hilariously recalls passing out after day drinking with Rihanna

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu announces "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Tour Tales | SiR was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction at Dreamville Festival

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.18.2023

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in new trailer for HBO's "The Idol"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Jemele Hill

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.17.2023

Yung Bleu unveils latest visual for "Casamigos Nights"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

Sean "Diddy" Combs blazes Coachella stage with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More