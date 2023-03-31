Although the 2024 Oscars are well over 300 days away, Twitter already has a nominee for Best Actress… Teyana Taylor.

The 32-year-old singer and actress stars in A.V. Rockwell’s film A Thousand and One as free-spirited New Yorker Inez. “Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City,” the movie synopsis read. This was something Taylor said she related to.

“The synopsis of what the story stood for was enough for me,” she previously told CNN. “And, of course, you know, Inez, being a Harlem girl and I’m a Harlem girl… What the role meant to me, and the women in my life and the women all around the world, it was something that I wanted to take on.”

Taylor’s portrayal in A Thousand and One helped the film score 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And earlier this year, it won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Now there’s a chance it may even land its lead actress an Oscars nomination. On social media, one person tweeted:

“A Thousand and One lands a series of emotional jabs, and jabs, and jabs until it delivers its knockout blow. I’m still reeling. A.V. Rockwell has me reconsidering the definition of family and [a] parent. Teyana Taylor, welcome to the Oscars conversation.”

A THOUSAND AND ONE lands a series of emotional jabs, and jabs, and jabs, until it delivers its knockout blow. I’m still reeling. @AVRockwell has me reconsidering the definition of family, and of parent. Teyana Taylor, welcome to the Oscars conversation. pic.twitter.com/fqmlM2lmsi — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 25, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, “A Thousand and One blew me away. A.V. Rockwell gave us such as touching story. Teyana Taylor was phenomenal, and we should start talking [about] Oscar contenders already. Do not miss this one!”

A Thousand and One blew me away A.V Rockwell gave us such a touching story. Teyana Taylor was phenomenal and we should start talking Oscar contender already. Do Not Miss This One! @FocusFeatures #AThousandAndOne pic.twitter.com/UPXZixTMW7 — Luis (@cultureelixir) March 30, 2023

Although the movie was released in theaters today (March 31), the character Inez’s relatability to Black women in America and Taylor’s exceptional acting skills has already connected with fans. And when it comes to the Oscars buzz, Taylor told CNN she is grateful. “To go from just sitting at home watching the Oscars to being in Oscar-type conversation, of course, is an honor,” she revealed. “I would be grateful even with just a nomination. That’s big.”

Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to Taylor’s stellar performance in A Thousand and One below:

If @TEYANATAYLOR don’t get an Emmy and Oscar I know something. She played tf outta her role, from beginning to end. Cried towards the end. Yeah she did that 🙏🏽❤️ — K.J (@KekejacJ) March 31, 2023

I have nothing but good things to say about this film. What makes it stands out is @TEYANATAYLOR’s performance. I need folks to pay attention to her and this film during awards season! #AThousandAndOne https://t.co/MPdw1pQa9t — Jamie Broadnax 🔜 SWCE✨ (@JamieBroadnax) March 31, 2023

@TEYANATAYLOR I am so proud of you 10/10 I hope you get many awards for this . I related to this strongly pic.twitter.com/laJKL6q5ar — Son Son (@YetePapaOhoh) March 31, 2023

One thousand and one was soooo mf good, @TEYANATAYLOR was ackin!!!! My girl deserves all the awards! — deity 👁 (@TheGayGirl) March 31, 2023

officially kicking off the @TEYANATAYLOR for Best Actress 2024 campaign. she is incredible in #AThousandAndOne pic.twitter.com/gcuefaskct — D3REK (@djhorn_) March 31, 2023