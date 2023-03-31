Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Although the 2024 Oscars are well over 300 days away, Twitter already has a nominee for Best Actress… Teyana Taylor.

The 32-year-old singer and actress stars in A.V. Rockwell’s film A Thousand and One as free-spirited New Yorker Inez. “Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City,” the movie synopsis read. This was something Taylor said she related to.

“The synopsis of what the story stood for was enough for me,” she previously told CNN. “And, of course, you know, Inez, being a Harlem girl and I’m a Harlem girl… What the role meant to me, and the women in my life and the women all around the world, it was something that I wanted to take on.”

Taylor’s portrayal in A Thousand and One helped the film score 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And earlier this year, it won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Now there’s a chance it may even land its lead actress an Oscars nomination. On social media, one person tweeted:

A Thousand and One lands a series of emotional jabs, and jabs, and jabs until it delivers its knockout blow. I’m still reeling. A.V. Rockwell has me reconsidering the definition of family and [a] parent. Teyana Taylor, welcome to the Oscars conversation.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “A Thousand and One blew me away. A.V. Rockwell gave us such as touching story. Teyana Taylor was phenomenal, and we should start talking [about] Oscar contenders already. Do not miss this one!”

Although the movie was released in theaters today (March 31), the character Inez’s relatability to Black women in America and Taylor’s exceptional acting skills has already connected with fans. And when it comes to the Oscars buzz, Taylor told CNN she is grateful. “To go from just sitting at home watching the Oscars to being in Oscar-type conversation, of course, is an honor,” she revealed. “I would be grateful even with just a nomination. That’s big.”

Check out more of Twitter users’ reactions to Taylor’s stellar performance in A Thousand and One below:

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream exchange flowers on Twitter as 'In Pieces' drops worldwide

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Gail Bean is taking Wanda Simmons to new heights as she confirms "Snowfall" spinoff rumors

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023
