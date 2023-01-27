Jim Jones and the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, have already put forth philanthropic efforts in bettering Harlem. Earlier this week, the Dipset rapper took it to Instagram to share a photo they took with two grade school kids.

In the caption, Jones noted that the initial meeting scheduled with Adams was set for next month, but he woke up to a surprise text from the mayor asking him to meet up on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

“A man of his word,” he wrote. “Woke up to a text from NYC mayor [asking] if I can meet him in Harlem this afternoon, which was a surprise because our [scheduled] meeting was for next month. That’s [why] I always say stay ready, so [you] don’t have to get ready. Harlem [you’re] always on my mind [and] in my heart. This is [going] to [be] fun.”

The “We Fly High (Ballin’)” rapper first met the mayor last weekend on day two of Drake’s back-to-back shows live from the Apollo in New York. He posted a video of them formally meeting, and that’s when he suggested that they link up to discuss ways they can improve Harlem.

Under the video, Jones wrote a descriptive caption reflecting on his run-in with the mayor and explained that it’s going to take a collective effort to enhance his hometown.

“This is my first time meeting any mayor from NY and he’s a Black mayor,” Jones stated. “I’m very proud to see someone who looks like me in a position of power and is taking the steps to help turn the city around from experience and political position.”

He added, “I’m not the most politically correct by I know politics as usual… There are so many things we need here in our city of Harlem, NYC, and who else is better to express those concerns to? I know these concerns won’t be fixed overnight, but every step forward is a step closer. Harlem, you’re always on my mind and in my heart, but I’m one person, we got to do it together. Each one, teach one.”