Drake may be slightly hurt as he performs at the Apollo this weekend. Yesterday (Jan. 19), Drizzy shared a photo on his Instagram indicating he just received treatment after suffering an ankle injury while in the Big Apple.

Tomorrow (Jan. 21) and Sunday (Jan. 22), the Canadian artist will finally deliver his back-to-back planned shows at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York for the first time ever after postponing them twice.

“Thank you Atria NY for the best health care experience I have ever had,” he wrote as a caption under the slideshow revealing his injury and promoting the show. “Let’s see what I can do on this piece of s**t ankle Saturday.”

Drake pushed back the SiriusXM and Sound 42 exclusive Small Stage Series concert, initially set to begin on Nov. 11, 2022, to honor his fallen hip hop peer Takeoff, who died on Nov. 1 of that year while in Houston. He rescheduled the shows for the weekend of Dec. 6, 2022, but postponed them again because of production issues, according to a statement released by the “Rich Flex” rapper.

As he once stated in one of his early hits, “Forever,” “like a sprained ankle,” he is nothing to play with. Performing while injured is something Drake has done before, although the Grammy winner should be careful. In 2009, he made an appearance at the “America’s Most Wanted Tour” with a bad knee and collapsed on stage, re-injuring his ACL. At the time, he performed without clearance from his medical team. “I didn’t really get any approval from my doctor, but I made a personal decision 48 hours ago that I’d be letting a lot of people down if I didn’t show up and at least show them I’m there for them,” Drake told MTV.