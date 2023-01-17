Earlier today (Jan. 17), Drake decided to surprise his fans with a new visual for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin,” the latest from his and 21 Savage’s joint LP, Her Loss. Over production by Cubeatz, Danno, Dilara, F1lthy, Klimperboy, Lil Yachty, Oogie Mane, Sad Pony, and Noah “40” Shebib, the Toronto star can be heard talking greasy to his detractors while flexing his hard-earned riches:

“We ain’t even out in Turks, she finna take sand, ridin’ ’round with F&N, we like to hold hands, boat was too sipped out, he ain’t leave the bed, d**n, they dipped a pint of TEC in a Code Red, if I tell this b**ch to pull up, she gon’ moped it, my dawg, he don’t smoke on s**t, unless it’s unleaded, I don’t back and forth over no net, so just go on and dead it, see me when you see me, if it’s smoke, dawg, you unleash it…”

Directed by Tristan C-M, the accompanying clip for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” shows viewers a typical 72-hour period in Drake‘s eventful life, complete with endless parties, women, and other facets of the wealthy lifestyle. Mike Tyson, Central Cee, Lil Baby, French Montana, and more can be spotted throughout.

Her Loss made landfall back in November of last year with 16 songs and additional features from the likes of Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Elijah Fox, and “Big Facts” host Big Bank. The project sailed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Her Loss also topped charts in countries like Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, Switzerland, Norway, and the United Kingdom, the last of where the album crossed the silver certification mark. Press play on Drake’s lively video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” below.