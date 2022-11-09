It has now been a little over a week since the untimely demise of Takeoff, and it still feels like a dream to most. The Atlanta rapper was truly one of a kind and he will be missed dearly by his family, loved ones and fans across the world. None of us expected to walk into the month of November with such tragic news to end 2022 with a sour taste left in our mouths, but his contributions to the game will never go unnoticed. In a recent interview, 21 Savage gave some clarity on why he and Drake ultimately decided to go on with the release of their latest Her Loss album the same week of Takeoff’s passing.

So we all agree then.. That new Drake x 21 Savage is AOTY — Wade Plem (@WadePlem) November 4, 2022

During the sit-down, 21 touched on a few things that many fans were interested in, regarding the late Migo and it was the perfect time to open up about it all. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherf**kers a smile or a lift up, give the world a lift up, something to look forward to type s**t,'” Savage said. He further explained: “Because at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, s**t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherf**kers in this mind state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward type s**t.”

He also spoke on how Takeoff was unproblematic and that if he saw anybody arguing with Take, he would automatically know they were in the wrong. Although 21 Savage and Drake released their album on time, Drake decided to postpone his upcoming show at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral being held this Friday (Nov. 11) in Atlanta at the State Farm arena.