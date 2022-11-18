Currently, Drake and 21 Savage are enjoying the success of their joint LP, Her Loss. This week, fans were able to check out a recap of the duo’s album campaign that was filmed on an old-school camera, giving off a retro vibe throughout. Clocking in at just under four minutes, viewers can see the hip hop frontrunners performing on packed stages, taking part in photoshoots, hitting up strip clubs, and much more as “Rich Flex” plays in the background. The clip is also packed with cameos from the likes of Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Druski, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, and Jack Harlow.

Her Loss made landfall earlier this month with 16 tracks and additional contributions from Travis Scott, Young Nudy, Birdman, Big Bank, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Noah “40” Shebib, and more. As expected, the album became a commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 404,000 album-equivalent units sold. The bass-heavy release was also notable for its unique promo, which consisted of Drake and 21 creating faux appearances on “SNL,” NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” series, “COLORS,” and “The Howard Stern Show.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, 21 Savage explained in a recent interview why Her Loss wasn’t delayed following the passing of Atlanta peer and collaborator Takeoff:

“It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherf**kers a smile or a lift up, give the world a lift up, something to look forward to type s**t’… Because at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, s**t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherf**kers in this mind state for a little longer?'”

Press play on Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss recap below.