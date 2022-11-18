Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Currently, Drake and 21 Savage are enjoying the success of their joint LP, Her Loss. This week, fans were able to check out a recap of the duo’s album campaign that was filmed on an old-school camera, giving off a retro vibe throughout. Clocking in at just under four minutes, viewers can see the hip hop frontrunners performing on packed stages, taking part in photoshoots, hitting up strip clubs, and much more as “Rich Flex” plays in the background. The clip is also packed with cameos from the likes of Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Druski, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, and Jack Harlow.

Her Loss made landfall earlier this month with 16 tracks and additional contributions from Travis Scott, Young Nudy, Birdman, Big Bank, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Noah “40” Shebib, and more. As expected, the album became a commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 404,000 album-equivalent units sold. The bass-heavy release was also notable for its unique promo, which consisted of Drake and 21 creating faux appearances on “SNL,” NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” series, “COLORS,” and “The Howard Stern Show.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, 21 Savage explained in a recent interview why Her Loss wasn’t delayed following the passing of Atlanta peer and collaborator Takeoff:

“It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give motherf**kers a smile or a lift up, give the world a lift up, something to look forward to type s**t’… Because at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, s**t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep motherf**kers in this mind state for a little longer?'”

Press play on Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss recap below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage
Drake

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More