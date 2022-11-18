After a short delay, today (Nov. 18) sees the release of Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott’s new collaboration, “Down In Atlanta,” a bouncing cut that’s full of references to the Georgia metropolis:

“Down in Atlanta, stayed at the Centerfold, downstairs, my ‘Ventador, you should’ve seen it, down in Atlanta, at the Graveyard Tavern, you thought you seen a ghost, it’s just where the Phantoms are, shawty thicker than Kevlar, it’s water, woah, feel the heat through my drawers, I told shawty to bring the wave, you know life’s a beach, she said, ‘Life’s a b**ch,’ let’s hit Magic City…”

“Down In Atlanta” is expected to appear on Pharrell‘s forthcoming project Phriends, Vol. 1, which is led by the 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator-backed “Cash In Cash Out.” In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the N.E.R.D. frontman also revealed that South Korean boy band BTS would be making an appearance on the album:

“Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

Phriends, Vol. 1 will follow 2014’s G I R L, a 10-song effort that was led by the wildly successful single “Happy” — the uplifting track also served as the theme song for the animated film Despicable Me 2. Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys also contributed to the well-received body of work. Outside of his own releases, Pharrell has continued to hold his position as one of the most iconic producers in music, much in part thanks to his work for the likes of Pusha T, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. Press play on “Down In Atlanta” below.