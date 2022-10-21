Yesterday (Oct. 20), Pharrell Williams took to Twitter to officially announce his new single “Down In Atlanta,” a collaboration alongside Travis Scott. Fans were first clued in to the song’s existence when the N.E.R.D. star posted images of the duo last month. A short clip of the two filming what appears to be a music video is also making its rounds on social media.

Upon its arrival, “Down In Atlanta” will follow last June’s “Cash In Cash Out,” a 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator-backed offering that reportedly serves as the lead single from Pharrell’s forthcoming LP. Outside of his own work, this year has also been a prolific one for the Virginia talent as a producer and featured artist thanks to contributions on noted cuts like Latto’s “REAL ONE,” Jack Harlow’s “Movie Star,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale,” Murda Beatz’s “NO MÁS,” Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me,” Tobe Nwigwe’s “LORD FORGIVE ME,” and M.I.A.’s “Time Traveller.” He also held the position as one of the main beatsmiths behind Nigo’s I KNOW NIGO!, ROSALÍA’s MOTOMAMI, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

It’s been eight years since the release of Pharrell’s sophomore studio LP G I R L, which consisted of 10 songs and a couple of assists from Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys. The successful project also boasted the worldwide hit “Happy,” an infectious chart-topper that could also be found on the soundtrack for the animated film Despicable Me 2. Prior to that, he liberated In My Mind in 2006, complete with additional appearances from Gwen Stefani, Slim Thug, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson, JAY-Z, Nelly, and more.

Check out Pharrell‘s announcement for “Down In Atlanta” and the aforementioned video clip below. While a link is provided for those who want to pre-order, an official release date is yet to be revealed.