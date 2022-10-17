Pioneer, arbiter of taste, and self-proclaimed futurist Pharrell has launched his own auction house and content platform, JOOPITER, as an avenue to allow others to bid on some of his most iconic pieces. The items up for sale are what you could call the DNA of Pharrell and are pieces that have shaped and transformed culture as we know it. Described as cultural artifacts, the fashion and music icon hopes to build a space for today’s collectors, curators, and creators.

Some offerings from the 52-lot sale include his high school varsity jacket, crocodile Spongebob Bapestas, hand-beaded Swarovski crystal Adidas, Audemars Piguet timepieces, a multicolored yellow gold and diamond “Thanos” grill by jewelry designer Gabby Elan, and, most notably, his extensive custom-made collaborations with jeweler Jacob Arabo (aka Jacob the Jeweler).

Lot 22 holds a piece so singular in its significance to culture and is a testament to Pharrell and Jacob’s design prowess. The “Unauthorized” Blackberry 8700 with 14K yellow gold encasing is ingrained in pop culture as one of the biggest flexes ever from a rapper. But it’s much more than just a flex — the inventiveness and story behind the design are most intriguing.

Through the auction, you can also track Skateboard P’s stylistic growth. Pieces go from braggadocious to message-driven like the “Women’s Rights” leather biker jacket and the “Girls Are Everything”-tagged Adidas track jacket. Pharrell has always been vocal about his love for women and now his latest mission is his Black Ambition Prize fund, to which a portion of the proceeds will go.

All 52 lots were on display in NYC for two days, allowing fans, spectators, and would-be collectors time to interact with them before they find a new home. The turnout was legendary and diverse, and many left with a hunger for more. I couldn’t help but notice a few other iconic pieces — like his oversized purple croc Hermes Birkin — were missing. And what about the Louis Vuitton fur stole? Perhaps for the next auction? Only time will tell.