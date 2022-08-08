Throughout the last few weeks, Tobe Nwigwe has been consistently sharing cuts from his ​moMINTs project, which is an “audio experience” that sees the Houston native artfully reflecting on his past. So far, fans have been able to enjoy “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2),” “Destruction,” and “Been Broke” featuring his wife Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz.

Yesterday (Aug. 7), Nwigwe returned with “Lord Forgive Me,” the fifth and final single from moMINTs. The new offering boasts assistance from Fat, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Venus from EarthGang. On the song, all three of their unique skillsets come together as one over some elite production by Pharrell:

What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine/ What I done wrong, I done right, it’s my darkness in your sunshine/ Look, before I spit a hallelujah, I might need a hearse, ’cause I ain’t finna let nobody ho me out here/ My pockets on Buddha (Fat), church, but demons still gotta pay the toll ’round here/ Big Glock keep, heavy metal like Kid Rock

Barrel of the Sig’ hot, shoot ’til my wrist lock, if the opposition make a pit stop/ By the drip drop, get popped while some Kidz Bops playin’, yeah, on my daughters, know that this ain’t only talk/

Prior to this, Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track compilation that saw features from Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, he has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received release, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Twigwe’s brand new music video for “Lord Forgive Me” featuring Fat, Pharrell, and Johnny Venus down below.