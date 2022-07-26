Just before June came to a close, Tobe Nwigwe released a three-track EP titled ​moMINTs. The short and sweet body of work included his recently released tracks “Round Here (Parts 1 and 2)” and “Been Broke” featuring his wife Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz.

On Sunday (July 24), Nwigwe returns once again to add onto his streak of releases with “Destruction,” a brand new collaborative effort featuring Coast Contra. The freshly dropped visual is directed by Nwigwe and follows the ongoing mint theme as the emcees come together to show off their wordplay:

I’ve been in the cut like snip snip, if you hear the gun go click click, then ya dead/ My plan is to have about six kids, get my girl thick as biscuits from lil’ Mrs. Baird’s/ Also make a whole lot of dough, but still remain what be floatin’ in commodes/ My lil’ homie see my matrimony, say he want one, but got so many hoes

Look, he don’t really know that if you free the pigeons, he’d be livin’ way above them weak conditions/ He been reachin’, I be leavin’ hella propositions for him, wishin’ that he’d listen, but it’s hard to pay attention when you on the hoes, but buddy in the club all religious, he get vicious

Prior to this, Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track compilation that saw additional appearances from the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, the Houston emcee has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received release, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.”

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new music video for “Destruction” featuring Coast Contra down below.