Earlier this year, Tobe Nwigwe treated fans with a slew of consistent, thought-provoking visuals including “Undressing Criticism,” “Unfollow Me,” and “Passing Through.” After a well-received performance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival earlier this month, Nwigwe returned shortly afterwards with “Round Here (Part 1).”

This week, Nwigwe keeps the momentum going by following up with the official part two. In the newly released clip, he continues the artistic vision of the first installment before executing an energetic beat switch to match his up-tempo flow:

It no be small ting at all, it no be small ting at all, it no be small ting, no, it no be small ting at all/ I made it out the mud, that’s on gang gang, I’m really non-violent but if you not, I’m on the same thing/ A demon never touch my kids, I’m a main thing, Big Glock, R.I.P. John Witherspoon, bang, bang

Yeah, that’s just off GP and principle, everything I spit it nonfictional, it’s visible/ Yah gave me the vision, He gave me deliverables, my mama told me never move wit’ imbeciles, so I don’t/ Shoutout to my Africans and Aboriginals

Prior to this, Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track compilation that saw additional appearances from the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Tobe’s wife, Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, the Houston emcee has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received release, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.” In 2020, he dropped off The Pandemic Project as a way to share his art during the uncertain times.