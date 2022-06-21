Earlier this year, Tobe Nwigwe treated fans with a slew of consistent, thought-provoking visuals including “Undressing Criticism,” “Unfollow Me,” and “Passing Through.” After a well-received performance at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival this past weekend, Nwigwe returns this week with “Round Here (Part 1).” The freshly released clip sees an artful execution of his vision, featuring a whole crowd of dancers slowly filling up a field of grass as Nwigwe delivers his hard-hitting lyrics:

Aight, quick, quick, let me get this, when I spit it is vomit, I’m from H-Town so it’s back to back and then back to back like the Comets/ That’s a four-peat, I got drip like nosebleeds but don’t be where the hoes be, I don’t like where that road leads/ Me and mine be lowkey, I don’t do this for trophies but some say I’m a shepherd ’cause I’m with the sheep like Bo Peep

Hopefully I sow seeds that lead them to green pastures, told my dawg ‘You ain’t no slave, them whips and chains just got you mastered’/ Ouch, I know that’s backwards, but hell, I feel we all been done dyslexic and ingested

Prior to this, Nwigwe unveiled Cincoriginals, a 14-track compilation that saw additional appearances from the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Killa Kyleon, Bun B, Cyhi The Prynce, D Smoke, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9”, Big K.R.I.T., Tobe’s wife, Fat, and go-to producer LaNell Grant. Since then, the Houston emcee has continued to bless fans with visuals from the well-received release, as well as loose cuts like “A Million,” “Wake Up Everybody,” and “A Revealing Freestyle.” In 2020, he dropped off The Pandemic Project as a way to share his art during the uncertain times.

