Just before July arrived, Tobe Nwigwe released a three-track EP titled ​moMINTs. Over the weekend, the Houston emcee decided to drop off a new visual from that project for “Been Broke,” a collaborative effort alongside wife Fat, Chamillionare, and 2 Chainz. Produced by k3yboarrdkid, Nick Baker, and Nwigwe himself, the upbeat number sees the artists reflecting on their lives before fame and fortune:

“I been broke like the U.S.A. government, put my pipe in my wife, right up there, the covenant, pistol right by my side, contemplate dumpin’ it, only if a demon try schemin’ or touchin’ me, ooh, yeah, big drip on me, don’t trip, might slip then hydroplane, ooh, yeah, whole squad ball so hard, on God, might buy Rogaine, ooh, yeah, how lil’ buddy, make it out the mud and still got his family intact?”

The accompanying clip for “Been Broke” keeps with the theme of Nwigwe‘s previous releases, complete with everyone rocking the same color (mint green), synchronized dancing, and much more. All parties are shown delivering their verses at different locations in and around a lavish residence.

moMINTs follows 2020’s Cincoriginals, the fifth installment of an Originals series that includes Nwigwe, Fat, and in-house producer LaNell Grant. That project consisted of 14 songs and contributions from EARTHGANG, Big K.R.I.T., Royce da 5’9″, Black Thought, D Smoke, CyHi The Prynce, Bun B, and more. Since then, he’s liberated The Monumintal Live Recording and released notable loose cuts for his fans to enjoy, including “FYE FYE,” “GIVE IT BACK,” “A REVEALING FREESTYLE,” “UNDRESSING CRITICISM,” “UNFOLLOW ME,” and “BIG SMALL BUSINESS.”

Check out the video for Tobe Nwigwe, Fat, Chamillionaire, and 2 Chainz’s “Been Broke” here. You can also stream the single — as well as the full moMINTs EP, if you missed it — in its entirety below.