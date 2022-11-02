After holding his second annual Something In The Water festival in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, Pharrell Williams announced it will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia in April 2023.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Williams revealed the news at his Might Dream Forum event attended by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” said Williams. “College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone — from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts.”

In addition, he said, “I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

Mayor Dyer expressed his gratitude to Williams for bringing the concert back to the state. “It is exciting to be so close to the return of Something In The Water in Virginia Beach. We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

Councilmember Rouse went on to say, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Pharrell since 2019, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to work with such a great person to bring this event back to his home in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically the City of Virginia Beach.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Williams said tickets would be available on Saturday (Nov. 5). “SITW is back in the 757 for 2023. Passes go on sale Saturday, (Nov. 5) at 12 p.m ET. The Virginia locals-only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. Visit http://somethinginthewater.com for more details,” he wrote.

You can check out the announcement for the return of Something In The Water in Virginia Beach down below: