The Detroit rap scene has (arguably) been on top in recent times and at the rate they are going, the artists will not be slowing up any time soon. In addition to artists like Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Peezy and more, there are rappers like Icewear Vezzo who plays a huge role in Detroit’s music success today. With his braggadocious bars and infectious flows intact, the “Up The Scoe” rapper is one of the most slept on voices in the rap game today. Without a doubt, Vezzo delivers nothing but heat on each release and this go around is no different. Today (July 22), he drops off his highly anticipated Rich Off Pints 3 mixtape and some could argue that it is one of the hottest releases of 2022.

( Tracklist ) Rich Off Pints 3️⃣ Midnight ‼️🚦🚦🚦🚦🚦🚦 pic.twitter.com/7JFKnkvPPr — VEZZO (@Icewear_Vezzo) July 20, 2022

The project serves as the third installment in the Rich Off Pints series that Vezzo started back in May 2021. Featuring records like “Choppy Talk,” “Jack Artist (featuring Rio Da Yung OG),” “Kobe Bryant (featuring EST Gee)” and more, the Detroit rapper now has one of the greatest series in rap today. Rich Off Pints 3 contains 14 records and features some of Vezzo’s comrades G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Key Glock, Baby Money and west coast legend, E-40. The 6 Mile rapper has been on a slow, yet very steady pace to carving out a lane for himself but at the rate he’s moving these days, Vezzo will easily be considered one of the hottest rappers during those various rap debates on social media.

If you’re just now getting put on to Icewear Vezzo and his Rich Off Pints series, use this time to better acquaint yourself with the first installment before you tune into the third!