Icewear Vezzo sent his first quarter of 2022 off with a bang. After headlining two concerts in Detroit in March, the Iced Up Records CEO took no breaks in between as he kept his momentum going with a new music video titled “First 48,” which is a track is from his forthcoming album, Rich Off Pints 3. Over the weekend, he added another release onto that list with the freshly unveiled “Sicc of Y’all” visual. The new clip is directed by Tremaine Edwards, shot by Kardiak in association with Ghetto Boyz Films, and sees Vezzo spit some bars about seeing through false fronts:

I’m sick n***as keep talkin’ bout they steppers, I ain’t hear shit/ I’m sick of all these plain Jane ass Rollies, ice my wrist/ I’m sick of n***as that double back, lil thot bitch keep tweakin on my gram, get off my dick/ I’m sick they rappin’ bout hittin lean, you know I started this shit

A few months ago, Icewear Vezzo officially unveiled his project Rich Off Pints 2. The 14-track project included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he gave listeners a healthy does of hints like “5 Milli,” which was a flip of the classic “Five On It” beat and the visual for the Future-assisted “Tear The Club Up.”

In addition to his own releases, this year has seen Vezzo increasing his catalogue feature-wise, appearing on songs like Hardo’s “Bottom of the Trap,” Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” the aforementioned “Tear The Club Up” with Future, Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “Sicc of Y’all” down below.