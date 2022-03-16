Icewear Vezzo is ending the first quarter of his year strong. After headlining two concerts in Detroit this past weekend, the Iced Up Records CEO takes no breaks in between as he keeps his momentum going with a brand new music video. Titled “First 48,” the track is from his forthcoming album, Rich Off Pints 3. The accompanying video is directed by Kardiak and sees Vezzo mobbing out of his Maybach with his Iced Up associates. Produced by Smerfbeats, “First 48” is led by an ominous piano and deep 808’s as Vezzo delivers a how-to guide for surviving the streets of Detroit:

Fuck them boys, we send out opps, right to the pearly gates/ Where I’m from, nah, ain’t shit sweet, check the murder rate/ Fuck the top, here come the switch, bro caught a murder case/ Check them Percs, they sellin’ fent, this shit a dirty game/ Watch the mirror, they trackin’ cars, you better turn away/

A few months ago, Icewear Vezzo officially unveiled his project Rich Off Pints 2. The 14-track project included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he gave listeners a healthy does of hints like “5 Milli,” which was a flip of the classic “Five On It” beat and the visual for the Future-assisted “Tear The Club Up.”

In addition to his own releases, this year has seen Vezzo increasing his catalogue feature-wise, appearing on songs like Hardo’s “Bottom of the Trap,” Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” the aforementioned “Tear The Club Up” with Future, Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.”

Be sure to press play on the “First 48” music video by Icewear Vezzo down below.