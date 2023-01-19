One of the victims that was injured in the shooting that took the life of Migos rapper Takeoff speaks out for the first time, nearly three months after being hospitalized from a gunshot to the head.

“Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying and celebrating,” Sydney Leday, 24, said in an exclusive interview with KHOU 11, that was released on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “I really never dress up for Halloween and that was something I was excited about.” Towards the end of the event, she said she could sense something was wrong when she saw Migos rapper Quavo getting upset during a dice game. At first, she thought it was just friendly exchange. “That’s when I knew something was wrong,” she Leday.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private event in a bowl alley in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1, 2022. Houston Police Department confirmed that an argument over a dice game is what led to the incident. The third victim of the shooting was reported to be Quavo’s 23-year-old assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington. He was also taken a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“I felt the sting in the back of my head. I felt myself falling,” Leday recalled the moment she was hit by the gunfire. “It was like a scary movie, really,” she continued.”I was just grateful that I did [survive] because the place that it hit in my head… I just feel like it was a miracle,” she added.