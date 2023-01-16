Last Wednesday (Jan. 11) marked Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday, which she celebrated by hosting a private dinner with her peers. On Saturday (Jan. 14), the R&B legend continued the festivities with a lavish extravaganza at NYC’s Cipriani Wall Street, wearing two stunning outfits throughout the night, including a sparkling number that reportedly came courtesy of the Matthew Reisman Collection. The weekend event was packed with celebrities, including Usher, Fat Joe, Queen Latifah, Chrissy Lampkin, Joey BADA$$, Lala, Toya Johnson, Joseph Sikora, Tamron Hall, Woody McClain, Misa Hilton, Remy Ma, Papoose, Angie Martinez, LaToya Tonodeo, Gianni Paolo, Gianni Harell and DaVinci.

Photo credit: Shareif

In addition to the premiere spirits CÎROC and DeLeón Tequila, attendees were treated to Blige’s Sun Goddess, a limited-edition beverage created alongside Fantinel Winery that features Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Prosecco flavors. In an interview conducted for the brand’s official website, the legendary songstress explained her decision to enter into the wine business:

“I have always been particularly fond of white wines that demonstrate freshness, minerality and purity. Pinot Grigio is undoubtedly among my favorite varieties. One day, I asked a friend of mine, ‘What is the best Pinot Grigio in the world?’ and he quickly responded that the best Pinot Grigio came from Friuli Venezia Giulia. In deepening my knowledge of this little Italian region, I was introduced to Marco Fantinel, owner of one of the leading wineries of this area.”

She continued: “Pictures alone helped me fall in love with the Fantinel estate, so I decided to go visit it personally. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people. The experience inspired me to create my own wines in partnership with Marco Fantinel.”

Check out some additional images from Mary J. Blige‘s family affair below.

