Mary. J Blige is closing out 2022 with a bang. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer just landed a new show on BET, “The Wine Down.”

According to Deadline last week, Blige secured two television deals with BET, a first-look nonscripted and a second-look scripted with her production company, Blue Butterfly. In addition to her partnership with the network, Blue Butterfly has a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television.

“The Wine Down,” which is scheduled for 2023, will be a part of the nonscripted deal and plans to bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics. Blige and special guests will have raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations over wine.

The Grammy award-winning singer founded her own wine company, Sun Goddess, in 2020 with Marco Fantinel.

Blige will be executive producing “The Wine Down” along with Ashaunna Ayars, Nicole Jackson, Lisa Erspamer, John, and Jordan Davis of Davis Entertainment. They already have guest appearances ready like acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson and rapper Yung Miami of the City Girls.

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” said Blige. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Blue Butterfly executive produced her documentary with Amazon Studios, “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, is excited about the partnership.

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family, and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership,” she said.