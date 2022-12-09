NBA YoungBoy is taking his talents to live radio. Yesterday (Dec. 8), the Baton Rouge star announced that he will be hosting a brand new show on Amazon’s Amp platform. In a short video clip, he revealed that said show will be premiering today (Dec. 9) with a few surprises:

“Go download the Amp app and tune into my Amazon radio station tomorrow. It’s 7 o’clock Mountain Time, 8 o’clock Central Time. I’ma have three guests for you. Don’t miss it, n**ga.”

2022 was an abundant year for fans of YoungBoy’s music. This year, the “Bandit” rapper delivered a slew of full-length efforts, including Colors, The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, and 3800 Degrees. In addition, he connected with DaBaby, DJ Drama, and Quando Rondo for the joint LPs BETTER THAN YOU, Ma’ I Got A Family, and 3860, respectively. As previously reported by REVOLT, YoungBoy is already gearing up for a new body of work in January, all but confirming that 2023 will be just as prolific.

This past weekend, YoungBoy liberated his latest drop “This Not a Song ‘This For My Supporters’,” which saw him rapping about street conflicts, his hometown, and much more:

“Yeah, I know you know they want to kill me in Atlanta and every city out here, p**sy n**ga gon’ get his issue ’cause they knowin’ that I’m out here and I’m gon’ kill, they have to learn that hurtin’ people here is not the way now, I had to learn my ways poisonin’ my child, 12 bodies and one child dead, ‘Stop the violence‘ what I f**kin’ said, I want to see you eat, you don’t want beef with me, I ain’t even tryna bust ya f**kin’ head…”

Check out both NBA YoungBoy and his team’s radio show announcements below.