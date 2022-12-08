Photo: GETTY  
By Kevin Keise
  /  12.08.2022

NBA YoungBoy is one of the most consistent rappers in the game. He never leaves his fans with a dull moment when it comes to music. 

Just four days ago, the Baton Rouge rapper dropped an 8-Minute Track, “This Not A Song, This For My Supporters,” and now he’s announced his new album will come out in January. 

Today (Dec. 8) the 23-year-old made a video revealing the news. Although he didn’t have a delivery date, he did confirm that an album would come at the start of the year. 

This year alone, NBA YoungBoy dropped five mixtapes, including a collaborative project with DaBaby, as well as three studio albums: Colors, The Last Slimeto, and his latest, Ma’ I Got a Family.

Colors and The Last Slimeto both reached Gold status with the Recording Industry Association of America.

His latest album, Ma’ I Got a Family, dropped on his birthday, Oct. 20. The project has 19 tracks, including a Yeat feature on “I Don’t Text Back” and a Nicki Minaj feature on “I Admit.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

On his latest track, “This Not A Song, This For My Supporters,” the 38 Baby got a lot off his mind. He expressed his thoughts on Kanye West and he revealed that he’d like to do a song with GloRilla. He raps:

“Yоu bеttеr nоt bumр GlоRіllа, b**сh, уоu gоn’ gеt kісkеd uр оut thіѕ hоmе/ Yоu аіn’t f**kіn’ wіth nо f**k n**gа, b**сh уоu knоw І’m thе rеаlеѕt ‘rоund, уеаh/І knоw thеу gоn’ trу tо ѕwіtсh uр mу wоrdѕ/ Маn, tеll thаt gіrl, lеt’ѕ dо а ѕоng.”

Maybe his January drop will feature the CMG Grammy-nominated “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist, who knows? What we do know is that YB plans to open 2023 with a banger.

NBA YoungBoy

