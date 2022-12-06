Although NBA YoungBoy has already been treating fans with plenty of music releases throughout the year, he decided to get a little more personal with his most recent one. Titled “This For My Supporters,” the Baton Rouge rapper’s brand new drop serves as a direct check-in with his fans. On the new offering, YoungBoy raps about how he understands the struggles many listeners may be going through:

“Youngin’ tryna put that blick on somethin’ (Baow), youngin’ steady tryna hit at somethin’ (Boom, baow)/ I been tryna tell him not to do it, youngin’ and these p**sy n***as gon’ tell up on me/ I feel yo’ pain, my slime, just trust me, and I could get you through the rain, my five/ Yeah, I know you know they want to kill me in Atlanta and every city out here, p**sy n***a gon’ get his issue ’cause they knowin’ that I’m out here”

In the description underneath the YouTube video, YoungBoy wrote an additional message for fans to spread some extra love. “I feel yo’ pain. I got you n***a. I’m with you,” he encouraged. “Don’t let these people flunk you out. I’m gon’ protect you and preach to the end. We will not be broken. The only option is to win. A gangster is not who you say you are. It’s who you show you are. It’s not what these n***as trying to dictate you to be. Make your own decisions and stand on it.”

In related news, YoungBoy announced back in October that he officially inked a new deal with Motown Records. August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “This For My Supporters” release down below.