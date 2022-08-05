By Jon Powell
  /  08.05.2022

Today (Aug. 5), NBA YoungBoy unveils his long-awaited album The Last Slimeto, which contains 30 songs and additional features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The project was led by well-received singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, The Last Slimeto arrives after a recent legal win for the Baton Rouge emcee. Last month, YoungBoy was found not guilty by a California judge in regards to a federal weapons possession charge. One major factor in the trial’s outcome was the court’s decision to exclude YoungBoy‘s rap lyrics from the case, as his team of attorneys felt that said lyrics were irrelevant to the issue at hand:

These lyrics are highly prejudicial as they discuss hardcore rap which has been empirically established to be more negatively received than other genres of music. It would be one thing if the music described this arrest. But a song referencing a similar gun well before the gun in the indictment was purchased and another song referencing a jeweler whose relationship with Mr. Gaulden is not in dispute offer very minimal probative value and are substantially outweighed by the prejudice contained within the words of the songs.”

As far as his solo drops are concerned, The Last Slimeto follows the January mixtape Colors, a 19-song body of work with a single assist from Quando Rondo. More recently, YoungBoy teamed up with Charlotte talent DaBaby for the joint effort Better Than You, which spawned the viral singles “Bestie” and “Neighborhood Superstar.” YoungBoy’s last official album, Sincerely, Kentrell, made landfall last September and earned the rapper his fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 137,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Press play on NBA YoungBoy’s The Last Slimeto below.

