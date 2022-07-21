“Late to da Party” rapper NBA YoungBoy seems to be getting along well with the Mayweather family. Last year, the artist welcomed his son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. into the world with Iyanna Mayweather. Iyanna (also known as YaYa) is the daughter of boxing champ Floyd “Money” Mayweather. The pro athlete is certainly living up to his nickname and spoiling his grandson.

Yesterday (July 20), TMZ Sports shared a video of YoungBoy’s 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. In the footage, the car’s customized neon green and black interior is on full display. As the camera pans to the backseat, a matching car seat is seen. According to reports, Floyd purchased the car seat for the Louisiana rapper for a whopping $18,000. But in true “Money Mayweather” fashion this isn’t just any car seat, it’s lined with mink fur. The baby boy’s name, Kentrell Jr., is also embroidered into the car seat’s headrest.

Floyd proudly shows off his love for his grandson on social media. In one post, he’s all smiles as he pretends to box with the toddler. Another post shows the baby boy watching his grandfather in the boxing ring. “Grandson, I’m very thankful for your great Granddad teaching me the sweet science of boxing, to hit and not get hit,” the post begins. “I believe in working smarter, not harder. I retired from the sport undefeated with all my accolades and on my own terms. Even in retirement, I’m still able to milk the game of boxing, continuing to make eight figures or more,” he adds.

While YoungBoy and YaYa’s relationship has had some public hiccups, Floyd seems supportive of the young parents and his grandson. According to XXL, the champ has spoken about YaYa and the “No Switch” artist before saying, “I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best.” He continued, “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do, is get in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

YoungBoy’s new album, The Last Slimeto, drops Aug. 5.

