Last month, Quando Rondo teamed up with NBA YoungBoy for their well-received “Give Me A Sign” track and visual. Yesterday (Nov. 22), they circled back and decided to treat fans with another collaboration, “It’s On.” The new offering is the latest preview from their highly anticipated 3860 joint project. On the song, Rondo sets the tone by coming in hot with his opening bars:

“100 hangin’ out the bottom of that chopper (100), Hellcat, Durango, SRT, no, not the f**kin’ Charger (Nah, nah, nah)/ Mail it back, 30 P’s, I thought I said I want exotics (I want exotics), shell catch, hop out on the G, like, b**ch you want it (Grr)/ Every time it’s on, we ridin’ all night, if I ever catch you out in traffic, then it’s on sight (Then it’s on sight)/ Know I’ma rock out with my chrome, I’m talkin’ broad day, cuban links and caskets, come collect it, we gon’ all die (Oh, oh, oh)”

Throughout 2022, Rondo has been treating fans with plenty of loose drops like “War Baby,” “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which paid homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant.

In related news, YoungBoy announced a few weeks ago that he officially inked a new deal with Motown Records. August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new “It’s On” single featuring NBA YoungBoy down below.