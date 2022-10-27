Throughout 2022, Quando Rondo has been treating fans with plenty of loose drops like “War Baby,” “Jakiyah,” “Dead Wrong,” and “24,” the last of which pays homage to the late legend Kobe Bryant. Today (Oct. 27), he keeps his momentum going with his latest track and video titled “Give Me a Sign,” a brand new NBA YoungBoy-assisted cut about trusting the process. On the song, the “Bad Vibe” rapper kicks it off by flowing over the beat courtesy of SephGotTheWaves and Bankroll Got It:

“I say, ‘Lord, give me a sign,’ show mercy when it’s time/ Between the feds and the b**ch n***as want me dead, I don’t know if I should quit or kill ’em all instead (Kill ’em all)/ I say, ‘Lord, give me a sign’ (Give me a sign), show mercy when it’s time/ Between the feds and the b**ch n***as want me dead, I don’t know if I should quit or kill ’em all

In an interview from earlier this month, Rondo spoke some optimistic thoughts into the world about where he thinks his career is headed despite all of the hardships he has faced. “It’s my time to show the world. I’m still going to be great,” he said. “I’m going to get across all this s**t. I’m going make it through. Not everybody can jump the gate. I could and I am. Just sit back and watch. It’s my turn.”

In related news, NBA YoungBoy announced earlier this week that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. Although the exact terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed, sources told Variety that “signing was highly competitive.”

Be sure to press play on Quando Rondo’s brand new music video for “Give Me a Sign” featuring NBA Young Boy down below.