Today (Oct. 24), NBA YoungBoy’s new record label home team has been revealed. The 23-year-old emcee has officially inked a deal with Motown Records and although the exact terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed, sources told Variety that “signing was highly competitive.” YoungBoy will begin releasing music on the Universal Music Group-owned label in 2023.

August’s The Last Slimeto album was the rapper’s final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Just last week, the “Makes No Sense” rapper delivered Ma’ I Got A Family, a 19-track mixtape that served as a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama. The new project is equipped with 19 records and two features from Nicki Minaj and Yeat. Outside of his own releases, YoungBoy can be heard featured on recent songs like “To The Bone” by Quavo and Takeoff, “Flags To The Sky” by NoCap, and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT earlier this month, the Baton Rouge-bred rapper is looking to create an album specifically with other artists from his home city. “Calling all Baton Rouge artists — I just got word from Top, he wants to drop a tape with all you guys on there,” his engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg wrote on Instagram. “No matter who you are, if you’re from Baton Rouge, try to get a hold of me. Send the info. Everybody that knows me, send their info. Let’s put together a project of everybody from out there. Top wants to promote it, Top wants to get on two songs with the fans’ help… so get at me.”