Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  10.21.2022

Sheesh, NBA Youngboy has done it again! Without a doubt, he is already one of the most consistent rappers of all time alongside Curren$y and Gucci Mane — and that is a crazy stat to have at the age of 23. His work ethic is truly one of one and he is only warming up. Assuming he has many more years to give to his fans and to the game, NBA Youngboy could very well release another 100 projects before he throws in the towel. For his fifth solo release of 2022, the Baton Rouge rapper does himself a great favor by linking up with the living legend DJ Drama for a special Gangsta Grillz edition of his latest project Ma, I Got A Family.

Lately, Mr. Thanksgiving has been a shark in the water smelling blood. In recent times, he’s been the talk of the nation with a potential Verzuz battle with DJ Khaled and that sparked him to go on another mixtape run like it is the mid 2000’s again! The Grammy award-winning DJ and label exec is on fire right now and Youngboy did the right thing by joining forces with Dram during this monumental run.

Ma, I Got A Family is stamped with 19 records with only two features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Yeat. NBA Youngboy is known to release full length projects with very little to no features and this new project for sure fits with his style of work. This is a very special time in rap right now and the shift is coming our way sooner than we think!

Check out Youngboy and Dram’s latest effort now.

