NBA YoungBoy has been on a tear from a musical standpoint, and he’s now looking to create something new for his hometown. Earlier this week, his engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg took to Instagram to announce that YoungBoy wants to create an album with other artists from Baton Rouge:

“Calling all Baton Rouge artists — I just got word from Top, he wants to drop a tape with all you guys on there. No matter who you are, if you’re from Baton Rouge, try to get a hold of me. Send the info. Everybody that knows me, send their info. Let’s put together a project of everybody from out there. Top wants to promote it, Top wants to get on two songs with the fans’ help … so get at me.”

YoungBoy has gifted the masses with five projects in this year alone, beginning with the January drop Colors. A couple of months later, he would join forces with DaBaby for the collaborative LP Better Than You. Since then, the “All In” rapper continued his reign with September’s Realer 2 and this month’s 3800 Degrees, the last of which boasts 13 hard-hitting cuts and additional contributions from E-40, Mouse On Da Track, and Shy Glizzy. Reportedly, he’s gearing up for the upcoming release of 3860, a joint LP alongside Quando Rondo. Outside of his own work, YoungBoy has been adding to his portfolio as a featured artist, appearing on notable drops from 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, NoCap, iLoveMakonnen, Lil Nas X, Quavo and Takeoff, and The Game.

You can check out Goldberg’s Instagram video below. In addition to some of the city’s rising stars, it’s hopeful that other Baton Rouge frontrunners like Fredo Bang, Kevin Gates, and Boosie Badazz will be contributing to the aforementioned project in some way.