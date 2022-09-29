2022 has become a prolific year for NBA YoungBoy. Thus far, the Baton Rouge star liberated the projects Colors, The Last Slimeto, and Realer 2, complete with collaborations alongside Quando Rondo, Internet Money, Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. Currently, he’s said to be working on the sequel to his gold-certified mixtape Still Flexin, Still Steppin.

Following the well-received single “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” YoungBoy keeps his momentum going with another dope cut titled “Made Rich,” a hard-hitting offering that’s full of boastful bars about the rapper’s financial wins:

“She made ‘fore a n**ga got that bag, now I think ’bout if I ain’t have it, how you get that? I ain’t buy that bag, she say, ‘I got my own money,’ oh, okay, mind my business, in love with my safe, too much money to be sittin’ in the bank, slime a** n**ga gon’ ’cause her to break, she a cool chick to be real like that, I bought this shawty a Patek, hm, I bought my shooter a stick, yeah, I’m f**kin’ with shawty, I’m thinkin’ that I could run up a mill’ with the b**ch, she made for a rich n**ga…”

“Made Rich” comes with a matching video courtesy of go-to director Isaac Garcia. In addition to some CGI footage of YoungBoy out in the snow, viewers can also catch him performing the song in different rooms throughout his residence.

Last night (Sept. 28), YoungBoy took to his YouTube community channel to announce that he and his girlfriend welcomed their newborn into the world, making it YoungBoy’s ninth child overall. An image of him holding his bundle of joy was followed by a short message: “We got left today for a little but it’s cool.”

Press play on NBA YoungBoy‘s “Made Rich” video below.