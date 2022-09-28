Photo: “2 Tone” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.28.2022

Today (Sept. 28), Cootie returned with his brand new “2 Tone” single and tapped in with NBA YoungBoy for the assist. In reference to the song’s title and lyrics, the accompanying Teedray-directed music video sees the duo linking up to show off the ice on their wrists. “2 Tone” opens up with the sounds of some fluttering piano keys as Cootie jumps in with his hard-hitting flow:

AP, water, my wrist a quarter, watch that Patek, give me respect/ She know I’m the richest, hey, big bag, got the biggest, fat a** she the thickest, in the city with the littest, whoa whoa/ Row my boat, row my boat, 50 thousand, 100 thousand, Louis tote, Louis tote/ Virgil down so Off-White, V-Lone/ What’s that on my wrist? Audemars two tone

Over the past year, the Arkansas-bred rapper made a name for himself with the release of his Welcome to the Trap project, which peaked within the Top 50 of Apple Music’s US album charts thanks to his viral “Supa Fly” single featuring BiC Fizzle. The debut mixtape also boasted appearances from CMG’s Big30 and 1017’s Big Scarr. Outside of his own releases, Cootie can be heard contributing to collaborations like “Like Dat” by Soldier Kidd and “Whole Lotta” by Toshae.

NBA YoungBoy blessed his fans with the official release of his latest mixtape Realer 2, which was a 15-track surprise drop. Prior to that was March’s The Last Slimeto. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “2 Tone” by Cootie featuring NBA YoungBoy down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cootie
Music Videos
NBA YoungBoy

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
International News

South Africans call on Britain to return "stolen" diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre

The diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre is known as the Great Star of Africa ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
View More