Today (Sept. 28), Cootie returned with his brand new “2 Tone” single and tapped in with NBA YoungBoy for the assist. In reference to the song’s title and lyrics, the accompanying Teedray-directed music video sees the duo linking up to show off the ice on their wrists. “2 Tone” opens up with the sounds of some fluttering piano keys as Cootie jumps in with his hard-hitting flow:

AP, water, my wrist a quarter, watch that Patek, give me respect/ She know I’m the richest, hey, big bag, got the biggest, fat a** she the thickest, in the city with the littest, whoa whoa/ Row my boat, row my boat, 50 thousand, 100 thousand, Louis tote, Louis tote/ Virgil down so Off-White, V-Lone/ What’s that on my wrist? Audemars two tone

Over the past year, the Arkansas-bred rapper made a name for himself with the release of his Welcome to the Trap project, which peaked within the Top 50 of Apple Music’s US album charts thanks to his viral “Supa Fly” single featuring BiC Fizzle. The debut mixtape also boasted appearances from CMG’s Big30 and 1017’s Big Scarr. Outside of his own releases, Cootie can be heard contributing to collaborations like “Like Dat” by Soldier Kidd and “Whole Lotta” by Toshae.

NBA YoungBoy blessed his fans with the official release of his latest mixtape Realer 2, which was a 15-track surprise drop. Prior to that was March’s The Last Slimeto. That project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “2 Tone” by Cootie featuring NBA YoungBoy down below.