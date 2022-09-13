2022 has seen a string of high quality singles from BIG30, including “Protest,” “Dead Guyz,” and “Scared Of Us” with Hotboii. Last week, he added to that with “On My Mama,” which is produced by MIA JAY C and is full of the no-frills subject matter that the Memphis talent is known for:

“I ain’t never run from s**t, I put that on my mama, tryna put another n**ga up before the summer, peep, I said another n**ga, boy, we put s**t under, every day, I slide with a Draco and a switch for the runners, it ain’t no ducking nothin’, hit his a** with the K first, follow up with the button, all face shots, this s**t’ll get ugly, n**gas dying ’bout expressions, so cut out the mugging…”

It’s been a little more than a year since BIG30 dropped his debut project King Of Killbranch, a 15-song offering with additional features from Lil Durk, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Quavo, Big Homiie G, Yo Gotti, Offset, and Pooh Shiesty. Since then, he’s continued to build on his momentum as a member of the most recent XXL Freshman class, joining the likes of Nardo Wick, Doechii, Babyface Ray, Big Scarr, and Saucy Santana as the next hip hop artists to watch. Now, he’s said to be gearing up for the release of his new album BLRRRD, which will hopefully be making landfall sooner than later.

In an interview with “On The Radar,” BIG30 opened up about his Memphis upbringing and challenges as a youth:

“S**t, it was aight. I ain’t gon’ just lie like I had to go through some s**t I couldn’t take, you know what I’m saying? They say God gives his strongest soldiers the hardest battles.”

Press play on “On My Mama” below.