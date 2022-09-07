Today (Sept. 7), NBA YoungBoy blessed his fans with the official release of his latest mixtape, Realer 2. The surprise drop contains 15 tracks, including previously released cuts like “Purge Me.” Realer 2 is exclusively available only on YouTube for now, where he infamously maintains his core audience. On the project’s opening track, “Put It On Me,” YoungBoy sets the tone for the rest of the mixtape with his signature flow:

She wan’ put that p**sy on me, put it on me, come and pull up on me, make sure that they don’t see/ We gon’ f**k from night to all the way to the morning, I had to tell that b**ch like, she said them n**gas claim they gon’ down me/ Don’t move boy, you got me f**ked up, we gon’ split ya head, yeah, did my first year with B, pulled down the street, tryna paint some s**t red

You talk that s**t then stand on that, better be ’bout what you said, won and lost, face inside the feds, these p**sy n**gas be scared/ Got this lil’ h**, wan’ come put it on mе, no one gon’ see, she know wherе I’m comin’, she don’t get no money/ Like I step it back-to-back, I got her wet like a fountain

The new release is the sequel to YoungBoy’s 2018 mixtape, Realer, and also arrived just one month after the release of YoungBoy’s fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto. The latter project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and boasted features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto was also led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new Realer 2 mixtape down below.