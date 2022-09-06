Last month, NBA YoungBoy unveiled his long-awaited album The Last Slimeto, which contained 30 songs and additional features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. The project was led by standout singles like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” and “I Got The Bag.”

The Baton Rouge star decided it’s already time for some new music as he circled back around over the weekend to share “Purge Me.” Directed by Isaac Garcia, the new clip sees YoungBoy in his element as he spends a day hanging out in a luxurious home with his family. On the song, he raps about how he deals with some hardships in life:

Mmm, headache from me hurtin’, this Percocet ain’t workin’/ Hope that you won’t do me dirty, yeah, I drink lean out the bottle/ Soul flying rotto, from the bottom, I’ma shine up, I won’t hurt you if you don’t hurt me, I ain’t seen you yet, I ain’t worried

I got choppas on the seat, I ain’t worried, got my daughter upstairs, please don’t try to purge me/ Yeah, baby, I’m a demon, I be high as I could be, yeah/ Man, I miss my n***as, I’m by myself, I’m drinkin’ lean, can’t run out, I need more potion

The aforementioned The Last Slimeto follows his January mixtape Colors, a 19-song body of work with a single assist from Quando Rondo. Aside from his solo projects, YoungBoy also recently joined forces with DaBaby for Better Than You, which included viral singles like “Bestie” and “Neighborhood Superstar.” YoungBoy’s last official album, Sincerely, Kentrell, dropped last September and earned the rapper his fourth chart-topper on the Billboard 200 thanks to 137,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new music video for “Purge Me” down below.