Earlier this week (Sept. 6), NBA YoungBoy surprised everyone with the release of his latest project Realer 2, the sequel to 2018’s Realer. Realer 2 consists of 15 songs and a single assist from his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle on the standout “Poppin S**t.” Shortly after Realer 2 made landfall, fans were able to check out a visual for the opener “Put It On Me,” a Leor Shevah, Jason Goldberg, and 301.Arjun-produced offering that’s full of bars about street life, YoungBoy’s relationship, and more:

“Don’t move boy, you got me f**ked up, we gon’ split ya head, yeah, did my first drill with B, pulled down the street, tryna paint some s**t red, you talk that s**t then stand on that, better be ’bout what you said, won and lost fights, inside the feds, these p**sy n**gas be scared, got this lil’ ho, wan’ come put it on me, no onе know or gon’ see, she know how I’m comin’, she don’t get no monеy…”

The accompanying clip for “Put It On Me” comes courtesy of Isaac Garcia. Viewers can find YoungBoy performing the track in front of a white background, out in the woods, and on top of his presumed residence. A pregnant Mychelle also makes a cameo appearance.

Much like the past couple of years, 2022 has become a prolific one for NBA YoungBoy. Last month, he liberated his fourth studio LP The Last Slimeto, a 30-song offering with additional features from Rod Wave, Kehlani, and Quavo. The Last Slimeto debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 with over 108,000 album-equivalent units sold. Prior to that, YoungBoy released Colors and Better Than You — his joint album with DaBaby — in January and March, respectively. Press play on NBA YoungBoy’s “Put It On Me” video below.