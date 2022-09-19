It’s only been two weeks since the release of the surprise mixtape Realer 2, and YoungBoy is already back with new music for his fans to enjoy. This past Friday (Sept. 16), the Baton Rouge emcee dropped off a new single titled “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” an apparent ode to incarcerated rap legend C-Murder that’s full of bars about the highs and lows of fame and fortune:

“Had to fight inside the can, I’ll fight ya too if you make me nervous, came and got this from my n**ga, I’ma toot this tool while this s**t look dirty, your next cell gon’ find ya a** murdered, OG, right now, I’m battlin’ with some s**t with a b**ch who I been with since I was a child, she a fan of most of my opps, it seemin’ wild, ‘fore I kick this second verse, I’ma dissect everything I got sittin’ in a pile, just know I’m with you, you on a compound, I’m in a mansion feelin’ chained right now…”

“Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Isaac Garcia and begins with an eerie shot of YoungBoy laying in a coffin. He can also be seen performing in his garage and taking a walk in a wooded area near his residence.

Back in January, YoungBoy liberated the well-received project Colors, which — including its deluxe upgrade — contained 20 songs and a couple of assists from Quando Rondo and Internet Money. Several months later, he would return with his fourth official LP The Last Slimeto, complete with notable contributions from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. Currently, he’s said to be working on the sequel to the 2020 mixtape Still Flexin, Still Steppin. Press play on NBA YoungBoy’s “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)” below.